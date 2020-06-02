Italian Republic Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the Italian people on the 74th Anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic.

More than 20 million Americans, including myself, can trace their roots back to Italy, and Italian-Americans have made important contributions to every facet of American life. I fondly remember the hospitality of the Italian people during my trip to Italy in October 2019. I especially appreciated the warm welcome I received when visiting my family’s ancestral home in the town of Pacentro, where my grandfather was born.

As close allies and friends, the relationship between the United States and Italy is wide-ranging, with cooperation ranging from trade and defense to educational and cultural exchanges. The United States deeply appreciates Italy’s active leadership in strengthening regional and global security.

As our nations and the rest of the world work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, our alliance is more important than ever. On behalf of the American people, President Trump announced a substantial assistance package to support Italy’s fight against COVID-19. I commend the Italian people for their resolve and resilience during this challenging time.

We will emerge from this crisis stronger together, united in our commitment to our common values of democracy, respect for human dignity, and individual freedom.

I look forward to many more years of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE