Charting HistoryDuring the past global crises, Nifty IT has managed to outperform the benchmark index, shows an analysis by Nuvama Research. This time, although with the Russia-Ukraine war underway and global headwinds like rising inflation and interest-rate regime, the IT pack is underperforming Nifty so far. But it remains to be seen how the saga unfolds. Here’s a look at how Nifty IT has moved vs IT during the last few global crises. (Source: Nuvama Research | Bloomberg)