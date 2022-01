Israel approves fourth Covid-19 shot for people over 60 and health workers

(STL.News) As the Omicron variant continues to spread, countries have started offering booster doses in order to build resistance against the infection, but Israel is now far ahead of the curve. PM Naftali Bennett announced that the country will now be offering a fourth dose of the Covid- 19 vaccine to people over 60 and the health workers.

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube