Ismael Valdez from Las Cruces, New Mexico faces federal child pornography charges

(STL.News) – Ismael Valdez, 37, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, appeared in federal court in Las Cruces on June 1 for an initial appearance on a criminal complaint charging him with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted production of child pornography, attempted solicitation of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, Valdez allegedly committed these offenses between April 29 and May 29 of this year. Valdez allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social networking application. Valdez also asked the person he thought was a child to send sexually explicit material of herself to him. Valdez arranged to meet the person he believed was a child to have sex. He traveled from his home in Las Cruces to the meeting location where law enforcement agents arrested him.

Valdez is currently in custody pending a detention hearing on June 4. He faces up to life in prison. A criminal complaint is only an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matilda McCarthy Villalobos is prosecuting the case.

