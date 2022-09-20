Isaiah Benjamin Sentenced for Strangling Woman

Lame Deer man, Isaiah Benjamin Antelope sentenced to 46 months in prison for strangling woman on Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation

(STL.News) A Lame Deer man who admitted to strangling a woman on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Isaiah Benjamin Antelope, 26, pleaded guilty in April to strangulation.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in July 2020 the victim went to Antelope’s house in the Lame Deer area, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, for Antelope’s help in fixing a flat tire on a car. After trying to fix the tire, Antelope and the victim went inside the house.

The victim was scared because the two had argued the day before. The two exchanged words and then Antelope strangled the victim with his hands. Antelope had strangled the victim on other occasions and made her pass out or feel like she was going to pass out.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today