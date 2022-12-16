Is there a future for crypto? Watch the Strictly Business debate



Is there a future for crypto after the FTX collapse? Watch the STRICTLY BUSINESS debateBy Ruth Sunderland for the Daily Mail Published: 04:55 EST, 16 December 2022 | Updated: 06:33 EST, 16 December 2022

With his crumpled T-shirts, unruly hair and battered-looking chino shorts, thirty-year old Sam Bankman-Fried does not look like a billionaire. And, after shooting to wealth and power through the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded, he has now fallen to earth equally quickly with its collapse.The implosion of FTX has been dubbed one of the worst corporate failures for years and likened by some to Enron, the US energy giant that shocked the world with its unravelling.Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became popular in the wake of the credit crisis, partly because investors and others lost faith in the central banks and mainstream financial institutions that had failed to stop the meltdown. The low interest rate environment that followed also helped crypto become popular: the fact investors received no income mattered less when interest returns were so hard to achieve elsewhere.Crypto became hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic, but never lived up to some of the claims made for it – and continued to be the subject of warnings from regulators, central banks and prominent financiers.Calling it a ‘currency’ is something of a misnomer as it fulfils none of the three usual criteria: crypto is not a widely accepted unit of account, it is not a reasonably reliable store of value, and it is not a widely accepted unit of exchange for goods and services. It is also environmentally unfriendly, using vast amounts of energy in ‘mining’ it. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX – founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (pictured) – was valued at £27bn before it collapsedBitcoin has fallen from around $60,000 to around $17,000. The downfall of FTX will not only affect people who have been directly involved with that business, but may have an impact on those who have put money into crypto more broadly.The scale of that impact on UK small investors is not clear. However, this is not a sector where the concept of regulation cuts much ice. It is full of young ‘crypto-bros’ who pride themselves on their libertarian ideals and do not have much time for rulebooks.We have seen the result. Crypto is largely unregulated in the UK though there are some anti-money laundering measures. The important point from a retail investor viewpoint is that there is no recourse to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, as there is when a bank goes under.There is a wider issue on regulation. Following the financial crisis of 2008, the supervision of banks was improved significantly. But regulation has a tendency to be rather like Spanx pants or a corset, which don’t actually make any flab disappear, they push it to somewhere else. This, if readers will forgive the analogy, is what has happened with crypto. Big risks have now built up in the non-bank financial sector that are not all being regulated as firmly as investors would like.The Liability Driven Investments pension fund debacle that followed the mini-Budget is another example of this.Regulators need to take a different approach. Rather than shrugging their shoulders at problems outside their perimeter walls that they are not officially obliged to address, they need to sound loud warning horns when they see obvious icebergs ahead. Strictly Business: Watch the debate

