Is the stock market open on Monday for MLK Day 2023?



In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, the stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday. Banks will also be closed as MLK Day is one of 11 bank holidays for the year. The stock market will close at its usual time, 4 p.m. ET, on Friday and open at its usual time, 9:30 a.m. ET, on Tuesday. Similarly, the bond market will also close at its usual time, 5 p.m. ET, on Friday and open at its usual time, 8 a.m. ET, on Monday.Stocks performed well this week as inflation data showed a six-consecutive month decline. Prices for goods and services are up 6.5% from a year earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are on track to close up more than 1% each for the week. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is on track to close more than 2% higher. President's Day, which falls on Monday, February 20, is the next time the stock and bond markets will close for a holiday.