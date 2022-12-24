Mario Tama/Getty Images News The stock market and bond market are closed every year on Christmas Day. That is a given this year with Christmas falling on a Sunday. Instead, the stock market and bond market will be shut on December 26, also known as Boxing Day across the pond, to observe the holiday. The stock market failed to generate a Santa Claus rally this past week. The S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) closed down 0.2% for the week. But some market watchers maintain the seasonal rally should be measured in performance for the week going into Jan. 2 rather than the week going into Dec. 25. While Wall Street strategists are predicting only a modest gain for equities in 2023, with the average S&P price target at 4,080, Seeking Alpha readers still prefer stocks by a large margin to any other asset class. Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve? The markets are closed on December 24 this year as it falls on a Saturday. When Christmas Eve falls on a regular trading day, the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. ET. On Nov. 30, the New York Stock Exchange celebrated the 99th annual lighting of its Christmas tree placed on Broad Street. Going back to 1923, it’s one of the oldest public tree displays in New York. Check out Seeking Alpha’s comprehensive guide to stock market holidays.