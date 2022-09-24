Is The Bottom In For The Bitcoin Price? – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

Waqar Nawaz
Maximum Pain: Still Ahead Of Us

The word of the day is pain. That was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s favorite go-to in the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting. One simple economic release and subsequent press conference sent the market into a period of mild panic with rates soaring higher, volatility heating up and equities selling off with bitcoin following. The S&P 500 Index lost a critical support level of 3850, bitcoin was sent back to local lows of $18,100 and the 2-year Treasury went over 4.1%.