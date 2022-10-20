Is the Bitcoin market primed for an outburst? – wknd. – STL.News

Market participant should be prepared for a sweep of $17,593 if the $18,800 support level fails to hold

As Bitcoin price continues to consolidate around the $19,000 to $20,000 levels for the third week, cryptocurrency experts say that market participant should be prepared for a sweep of $17,593 if the $18,800 support level fails to hold.

They further argue that a breakdown of the $15,551 support level will signal an invalidation of the bullish outlook.

Another analytics resource, Glassnode, argues that Bitcoin’s market is primed for an outburst and that it is currently in a state resembling a coiled spring as its price consolidation continues even as off-chain volatility brews.

Analysts say the fact that Bitcoin’s price is trading relatively close to the critical resistance level of $20,000 makes it more likely that volatility will pick up, analysts point out.

However, they failed to provide a directional prediction, arguing that the market can turn either way as the BTC market sentiment remains in a state of extreme fear. According to AlternativeMe, the sentiment improved ever-so-slightly in the past couple of days, but it remains close to the cycle’s lows when zoomed out to a one-year period view.

Analysts at FXStreet said with Bitcoin price at $19,414, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been lost as support, as the peer-to-peer digital currency fell in free-fall fashion.

“If the bulls do not provide support at the 8-day Exponential Moving Average stationed at $19,222, a sweep of the summer lows at $17,880 could occur. If the bulls do not capitulate near this level, investors can expect a $16,000 BTC price to finally show up on the market as well,” they said.

Ethereum price now trades at $1,316 as the bears have breached the 21-day SMA. If the bulls do not show up at the 8-day EMA near $1,280, a sweep of the October lows at $1,205 will come as no surprise, the analysts said.

The digital currency, which peaked above $64,000 by mid-April 2021, established a new trading range of around $20,000 by mid-2022 and has traded there for months as the global economy continued to soften amid rising inflation and intent by central banks on raising rates to thwart it, driving investors from risky assets.

Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics at the Stern School of Business at NYU, has long been a critic of cryptocurrencies. He has been cautioning that bitcoin is “not a unit of account,” is “not a scalable means of payment,” and is “not a stable store of value.”

Instead, he argues, it is a pump-and-dump scheme, where fear of missing out leads retail investors to speculate on an ever-increasing bubble.

According to an analyst at CryptoQuant, the BTC price is forming a very similar technical pattern to that in 2018’s bear market. Other conditions are also relatively similar, including declining volume and volatility.

“The movement of long-term hold bitcoins has decreased, and price volatility is becoming very low. If the current descending triangle pattern is completed and the price deviates from the support line, there is a possibility of a last crash in the bear market,” he said.

