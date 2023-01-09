Is TCS’ Q3 scorecard enticing enough to change fortune of its investors?

Technology major pleasantly surprised Dalal Street investors with its December quarter earnings, as the 5.3% sequential growth in consolidated revenue is the highest in more than 10 quarters, and it has come during the lean period for the sector due to higher furloughs.

On Monday, reported consolidated revenue of Rs 58,229 crore, which is 19% higher from the year-ago period, and also above analysts’ expectation of Rs 56,893 crore.

This growth has been on the back of a broad-based growth across major industry verticals that it caters to and the major markets – North America and UK.

But this performance isn’t good enough to change the fortune for the stock, which was majorly battered in 2022, believe experts.

The two major factors cited by analysts for not turning bullish on the stock is the lack of clarity from the management on the outlook for deals, and the valuation discomfort.

“In the case of TCS, it is already trading at 25x, and after this result, we would not see any upgrade in the earnings,” said Mitul Shah, head of research – institutional equity at Securities.

“At this juncture of high level of uncertainty, valuation at 25x seems to be slightly expensive if we consider long-term average being below 20x,” Shah added.

The premium valuation is despite TCS stock seeing a nearly 13% correction in 2022, when the Nifty50 gave 4% positive returns.

Speaking at a post earnings press conference, TCS’ managing director and chief executive officer Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters that the overall demand scenario has not changed significantly, but it will take a couple of months more to know what the decision making is like by clients.

The only market where Gopinathan sees greater uncertainty is Europe, but he shied away from giving granular details in terms of decision making by clients.

In North America and UK markets, the company remains fairly positive eventhough some level of caution prevails because clients are going ahead with the deal closures.

But an overall hazy outlook by the management for the short-to-medium-term is disturbing given that deal wins in the last quarter have seen some slow down from the preceding two quarters.

TCS bagged deals worth $7.5 billion in the December quarter, which was slightly lower than what it was the number clocked in the preceding two quarters. In the first two quarters of the current financial year, the company bagged deals worth $8 billion.

Another disappointment was the decline in the net headcount for the first time in 10 quarters, which points to a slowdown in hiring at the tech major.

“At the current juncture, owing to multiple global headwinds, the outlook for FY24 looks uncertain, but recovery could be gradual in the coming quarters,” said Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Sharekhan by .

Notwithstanding the near term volatility, the brokerage remains constructive on TCS for the long term.

