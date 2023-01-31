Is Periodontal Disease Contagious: Risks and Prevention Methods

Brussels (Brussels Morning) – Periodontal disease is popularly known as gum disease. It can affect your gums and bone tissues that are located around your teeth. If you are suffering from this gum disease the common symptoms include red, swollen, and tender gums. In severe cases, it can lead to teeth loss. Gingivitis is a mild form of periodontal disease but it can become very painful. It starts with plaque building up on your teeth, especially below the gum line.

If the patient leaves this untreated it can progress into a dangerous and serious stage called periodontitis. Many people claim that this condition prevents them from brushing their teeth properly. While the plaque keeps staining the teeth making them weaker than before.

What Causes Periodontal?

There is a high chance that you develop periodontal if you don’t take care of your oral hygiene. It is necessary to brush your teeth before and after dinner. The food particles that get stuck inside your teeth can lead to the build-up of plaque. Whether you use mouthwash and floss regularly will be your choice. It is necessary to take a trip to the dentist for a regular checkup of your teeth. If they notice any problem with the gums or teeth they will let you know about it. However, having this disease isn’t necessarily your fault. You can be at a higher risk of developing periodontal in the following cases:

Diabetes

If you are going through hormonal changes, especially menopause

Genetics

When you become older

What Are The Symptoms Of Periodontal Disease?

If you have periodontal disease there are a lot of symptoms that you may experience. Some of them include the following:

Your bad breath doesn’t seem to go away. It doesn’t matter how many times you brush

Gums are bleeding, red, or painful

Your teeth hurt when you chew food

In severe cases, you may lose your teeth

Your gums are looking different

It can be tempting to diagnose the teeth issues yourself, but it is always best to consult a doctor. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms your dentist can give you the best solution. The dentist will not only diagnose the problem but provide you with proper medication or treatment.

Is Periodontal Disease Contagious?

Unfortunately, periodontal disease is contagious. It causes bacteria to spread all around the gums. If you get in contact with someone who has periodontal it can affect you as well. Once you have it you are putting others at risk too. This disease can spread drastically through saliva contact. It involves kissing, eating food with the same utensils, and sipping on the same straw. You may realize that the disease is not contagious in itself. However, it is the bacteria that can cause a lot more harm. It is necessary to treat yourself at the right time before it spreads even further.

How To Cure Periodontal Disease?

There is no proper and permanent cure for periodontal disease. However, if you are suffering from this disease your dentist can help you manage it. If the disease has not yet become dangerous there are many possible ways to treat it. Your dentist can help you with professional cleanings. You may not be able to manage the same amount of cleaning at your home though.

The dentist will help you choose a good quality toothpaste that can remove bacteria and tarter from the roots. Sometimes buildup of plaque can turn out to be dangerous. Another treatment method is root planning. In this situation, the root surface will prevent further buildup of plaque. In a few cases, the dentist may prescribe some antibiotics. These can be a topical or oral treatment that helps control the infection.

What Happens If The Periodontal Disease Has Advanced?

If a patient is suffering from the advanced periodontal disease the only possible treatment is surgery. In this situation, your dentist will suggest flap surgery and bone grafting. When it comes to soft tissue grafting can reduce damage to your gums. If you want to stimulate a healthy bone and tissue structure going for tissue-stimulating protein is a good option. Moreover, it will prevent unhealthy tissue from entering back into the healthy bone.

People who are not ready for surgery yet can look for home remedies or other methods to control this disease. However, no matter what you want to do, it is best to consult with a professional dentist first. If you want to prevent yourself from getting this gum disease it is best to brush your teeth at least twice a day.