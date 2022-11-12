Is it time to get into Nykaa, Paytm & Zomato? Andrew Holland explains

“For now, I would be looking very closely at , and in terms of their business models and if they can sustain what they have been doing and continue to grow into what should be a huge industry for all of them, then this is the time to kind of dip in,” says Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP

Do you think that the overhang that was there in twins is all over or do you think the Street will wait for the merger to fructify and then we will see the next leg or rerating?

There have been some brokers notes out this morning about the MSCI changes and how that would benefit. So much news is coming out and I think that has really been one of the catalysts behind this move of the twins. I am yet to get confirmation of that but from what all I saw, briefly it is more to do with that technical part of the ratings, what it could be going forward.

It just came in at a time when the market was moving higher anyway and it added fuel to the fire for the banks, particularly the HDFC twins.

Coming to US inflation data, it is very positive news but it is only one month and we still have to go through a more tricky period. Certainly I would say that Powell whilst he did not pivot completely, he gave the idea that the pace of hikes would slow down and the narrative now with this one month of lower data for inflation for the other Fed speakers would be that the pace of the hikes might be lower than the market was maybe anticipating.

So maybe it is 50 bps in December. But we are still going to get hikes and whilst we are rejoicing today, it is not over. We are seeing the problems in the crypto markets. But there is a lot of liquidity and at the end of the day, it is always about liquidity.

We still have those unintended consequences playing out in different asset classes. We saw it in the UK with pension funds, we saw it now with the cryptos again. So, I am not saying that we are out of the woods but I am clear that inflation will be on its way down and the Fed will pause at around 5%. If we have an inflation target of 4%, I think that is where we will probably land up going into the first half of next year.

If one works with an assumption that there is a change of heart, a change of strategy and late realisation by some of the fintech promoters that doing business when you are not listed versus doing business when you are listed is a completely different kettle of fish, do you think it is a good time to buy into these stocks?

It is something that we have been starting to look at a lot more closely. I cannot say we have done our homework fully yet. We still need to do that but one thing is for sure that these companies will come through and if you are correct in saying that the move towards making money is going to be at the forefront of their minds, then obviously that bodes well for making money in the shares going forward.

There are two things that are going to play out; one is that tech in the US will probably have a bit of rebound in the short term because those prices have just been decimated and I would not be surprised if we see a little bit more follow through and that will lead to a better sentiment and narrative around our own IT stocks, which will then drift down to some of the internet stocks that we have or tech stocks that we have.

The trend in these industries is not going to go away from us. For now, I would be looking very closely at Nykaa, Paytm and Zomato in terms of their business models and if they can sustain what they have been doing and continue to grow into what should be a huge industry for all of them, then this is the time to kind of dip in.

