Is Housing Inflation Easing Faster Than We Think?

But wait: Many Americans own their houses rather than rent. Why do rents matter so much? The answer is that official measures of the cost of housing treat homeowners as if they were renting from themselves, with an estimate of “owners’ equivalent rent” that is based on market rents. Actual rents plus these “imputed” rents account for more than 30 percent of the Consumer Price Index, and almost 40 percent of the so-called core index, which excludes food and energy.So rising rents have been a major factor in stubbornly high inflation, which led many economists (again, myself included) to retreat from the view that inflation was transitory.But now rents have leveled off and may even be coming down. In fact, the rent surge is starting to look like another bottleneck story, in which large price increases were driven by a sudden shift in the mix of things people were buying, rather than a large excess of demand. And now the bottleneck is easing, with the shift to remote work having run its course for now and new rental units starting to become available.I don’t want to overstate the bottleneck story. We probably do, in fact, have an overheated economy, which would have inflation problems even in the absence of bottlenecks in specific areas. But a larger amount of recent inflation now looks more transitory than many economists were arguing even a few months ago.But here’s the thing: Easing rent inflation hasn’t yet begun to show up in official price statistics, as you can see in my first chart. That’s because the official statistics show the average rent people pay, which is dominated by people on existing leases, rather than the rent paid by new tenants, which is what sources like Zillow measure. That’s not a flaw in the data, which are meant to measure the average cost of living rather than the latest developments. But it means that standard inflation measures are lagging well behind a rapidly changing economic picture.Jason Furman of the Peterson Institute for International Economics — who happens to be one of the people who, unlike yours truly, got inflation mostly right — has been calculating what inflation statistics would show if they used new-tenant rents instead of the official shelter index. (He was following up on a suggestion I made. Thanks, Jason!) Here’s what it looks like:Is inflation better than it looks?Credit…Jason FurmanAgain, let’s not go overboard. While the official numbers are surely overstating inflation’s stubbornness, I’m not ready to look at these alternative numbers and say that our inflation problem is already over.