Is Bikaji headed for a crispy debut on D-Street? Here's what grey market signals

Bikaji Foods International, one of the leading FMCG players in the packaged food segment, is all set to debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday but the grey market is not very excited about the issue.

The scrip is exchanging hands at a premium of Rs 25-30, about 10% over its issue price of Rs 300.

Analysts tracking the grey market said the issue received a strong response from institutional bidders which boosted the sentiments over the issue. One can expect a mildly positive listing for the stock.

Abhay Doshi, co-founder at UnlistedArena said the company received a strong response from QIB bidders which pushed the morale of investors despite aggressive pricing. “One can expect 10-15% returns on debut.”

Bikaji Foods is India’s third-largest ethnic snack company. The company’s product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, and western snacks among others.

A few other analysts, given rich valuations of the company and muted business profile, suggested booking profits following a listing pop.

Arijit Malakar, Head of Research – Retail, Ashika Group said that Bikaji Foods International’s IPO is expensively valued, which leaves little room for upside in a volatile market.

The company’s Rs 881-crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 285-300 per share and received a strong investor response. The IPO was subscribed over 26.67 times between November 3-7.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 80.6 times while those reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), retailers and employees were subscribed 7.1 times 4.77 times and 4.38 times, respectively.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said the issue received a good response from investors on both the institutional as well as retail side, and the current grey market premium is around 10%.

“The company’s margins are on the declining side and a P/E valuation looks expensive. We advise investors to lock in listing gains, and only aggressive investors should consider it for a long-term commitment.”

