Is a U.S. recession or economic recovery in store for 2023?

tortoon Risk: With inflation peaking at 9.1% in June, a recession is now the No. 1 economic concern going into 2023. When businesses make less money due to lower consumer spending (triggered by dwindling reserves, price pressures and an aggressive Fed), the companies lay off workers and more people are hesitant to spend. Weak expectations or prior over-investing also factor into the equation, with many firms feeling that large swaths of the economy could, or are already, experiencing worsening macro forces and a series of unknown variables (war, pandemic, energy prices, etc.). “The new year is going to be tougher than the year we leave behind,” said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. “Why? Because the three big economies – U.S., EU, China – are all slowing down simultaneously. We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession. Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people.” Opportunity: Many corporations haven’t slashed their profit forecasts, while hiring remains surprisingly robust and the unemployment rate is sitting near historical lows at 3.7%. If that resilience holds up and inflation continues to cool down, a soft landing could be in the making. The Fed also won’t hike interest rates to the moon (and has even begun to take its foot off the accelarator), which could mean that somewhat of a slowdown is in store, but not one that slams the brakes on the economy. “The U.S. may avoid a downturn in part because data on economic activity is nowhere close to recessionary,” according to Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs. “GDP grew 2.6% (annualized) in the third quarter,” while the country added 261,000 jobs last month. “Even as financial conditions have tightened, the rise in real income is likely to be the stronger force next year. Unlike other bouts of high inflation, supply chains are normalizing as will housing rental markets – a source of disinflation that wasn’t there during the 1970s – while spending is rotating from goods to services and inventories are rebounding.”