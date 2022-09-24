Finance

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying

September 24, 2022
Maryam Shah
  • Beer makers are facing many challenges as inflation and supply chain issues raise cost of brewing and shipping.
  • Shortages in aluminum cans and carbon dioxide, used in brewing, have hampered some brewers.
  • For consumers, beer prices are rising – up 5% so far this year – but not as fast as on other goods including food, which rose about 11%.

We have endured no shortage of shortages recently. There was toilet paper and computer chips, followed by tampons and baby formula. Could the next shortage involve beer?

The potential arises as beer makers, big and small, are under pressure from a confluence of inflation and several supply chain issues. Some breweries have found it challenging to get carbon dioxide (CO2), which is used to clean tanks and carbonate beer. When they do get it, the price is often higher, sometimes twice what they used to pay.

Also rising: the price of other ingredients such as malted barley and the cost to ship that and other products.

All this could lead to higher beer prices. And, it could result in some of your favorite beers being out of stock or not on tap.