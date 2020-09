(STL.News) Requested an extension to file your tax return? The deadline to file is Oct. 15. E-file your tax return for free by going to https://www.irs.gov/freefile. Can’t pay the tax you owe? Visit https://www.irs.gov/payments.

YouTube video courtesy of the IRS (Internal Revenue Service)

543 Views on September 26, 2020 @ 6:02 am