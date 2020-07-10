IRS Criminal Investigation and United States Attorney Remind Taxpayers of Upcoming Tax Filing Deadline; Urge Taxpayers to Remain Vigilant of Scams

(STL.News) – The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire reminded taxpayers of the July 15 filing and payment deadline and warned against an increase in tax and COVID-19 scams.

Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15. Taxpayers filing Form 1040 series returns must file Form 4868 by July 15 to obtain the automatic extension to Oct. 15.

“Although the extension provides additional time to file the tax return – it is not an extension to pay any taxes due”, said Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in New England. “For people facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19, the IRS has several options available to help. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline.”

As the filing deadline approaches, taxpayers should beware of tax and COVID-19 related scams. “Criminals use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information”, said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray for the District of New Hampshire. “Taxpayers should remain vigilant and know that the IRS will not initiate contact with them via phone, email or social media to request personal or financial information.”

