Irish football club owner Brera files for $8M US IPO to expand roster of teams

ismagilov Irish football club owner Brera Holdings (BREA) has filed to raise $8M through a US initial public offering. Brera said in its filing that it is considering offering 1.5M shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise around $8 if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares to cover any over-allotments. The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BREA. Revere Securities is serving as lead bookrunner. Based in Dublin, Brera bought Italian amateur football association Brera in July 2022. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to buy football clubs in emerging markets such as South America, Africa and Eastern Europe.