Irdai doesn’t renew licence of Rothshield TPA

MUMBAI: The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) has not renewed the licence of Mumbai-based Rothshield Insurance TPA for not complying with minimum business requirements by the regulator, reports Bureau.
In an order, Irdai directed Rothshield TPA to remove the word insurance TPA from its name and to immediately submit data, documents and record relating to the TPA business carried on by it, if any, to respective insurers.
In an order, Irdai directed Rothshield TPA to remove the word insurance TPA from its name and to immediately submit data, documents and record relating to the TPA business carried on by it, if any, to respective insurers.