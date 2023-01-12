IRCTC shares drop 0.14% as Sensex falls

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & . traded 0.14 per cent lower in Thursday’s session at 11:48AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 642.55 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 644.45 and Rs 639.1, respectively, during the session so far. The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 918.3 and a 52-week low of 557.0. About 88,517 shares changed hands on the counter so far. Benchmark Nifty50 was down 89.9 points at 17805.8, while the BSE Sensex traded 323.05 points lower at 59782.45 at the time of writing of this report. In the Nifty pack, 21 stocks traded the day in the green, while 28 were in the red. Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 831.8 crore, down 5.16 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 877.01 crore and down 97.55 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 226.03 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings

Promoters held 67.4 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 5.87 per cent and MFs 0.12 per cent.

Technicals

On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 687.42 on January 12, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 695.32. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.