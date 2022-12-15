IRCTC shares down 5.68% as Sensex falls

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & . fell 5.68 per cent to Rs 693.0 in Thursday’s session as of 02:11PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 535.17 points lower at 62142.74.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 918.3 and a 52-week low of Rs 557.0 on NSE. Around 363791 shares changed hands on the counter till 02:11PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 698.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 702.75 and Rs 691.45 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 61.91, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 11.18 and price to book value (PB) of 6.58, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 35.22.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 67.4 per cent stake in the company as of December 15, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 5.87 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 55360.0 crore, the company operates in the Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park / Catering industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 831.8 crore, down 5.16 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 877.01 crore and down 97.55 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 226.03 crore for the latest quarter, up 42.54 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 33.42. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.