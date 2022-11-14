IRCTC Q2 Results: PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 226 cr, revenue doubles

Indian Railways-owned Indian Railway Catering and (IRCTC) on Monday reported 42.54% growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 226.03 crore in the September quarter of FY23 against Rs 158.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 99% to Rs 805.80 crore in Q2FY23 from 404.93 crore in Q2FY22. Whereas, the company’s total expenses increased 152.84% to Rs 524.33 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 207.37 crore in Q2FY22.

The company’s EPS also increased to Rs 2.82 in Q2FY23 from Rs 1.98 in Q2FY22. Revenue from the catering business grew 368% to Rs 334 crore year-on-year. While revenue from Rail Neer increased 75% to Rs 72 crore YoY.

Revenue from Internet Ticketing also grew 13.17% to Rs 300.25 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 265.30 crore in Q2FY22 while tourism revenue increased 156% to Rs 69.45 crore YoY.

Ahead of the announcement of the results, IRCTC stock ended 1.46% lower at Rs 758.90.