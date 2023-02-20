Iran Uprising at a Glance – Day 157

The Count:

Days: 157

Protests: 282 cities

Deaths: 750+ estimated deaths, 647 identified by the MEK

Detentions: 30,000

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The nationwide uprising in Iran entered its 157th day on 19 February, as people in different Iranian cities continued to express their opposition to the regime, calling for its overthrow and protesting their appalling living conditions. In Tehran, family members of death row prisoners gathered again today in front of the regime’s judiciary building, protesting the death sentences and demanding answers from regime officials. There have been many such rallies by family members of prisoners who travel from across the country to hold these gatherings in Tehran, where children were seen holding placards that read: “Don’t execute my father”.Retirees and pensioners gathered in many cities to protest low pensions, and poor insurance plans and to demand adjustments due to skyrocketing prices and rising inflation. Following protests and demonstrations on 16 and 17 February by thousands of courageous Baluchis in different cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province in south-east Iran, who took to the streets in a

continuation of anti-regime protests, chanting: “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” On 10 February, in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, residents continued their anti-regime protests after weekly prayers. Zahedan, the

capital of this restive province, along with cities in Iran’s Kurdish regions, has become a beacon for protesters across the country and a symbol of the ongoing Iranian Revolution protests.

Protesters, including brave women, in various Baluch cities today chanted anti-regime slogans targeting the entire regime apparatus, from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the paramilitary Basij units.

The demonstrators were particularly vocal in their chants of “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)”. They also chanted “No to monarchy! No to the [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy and equality”, and “Free all political prisoners”.

Following protests and acts of defiance in many Iranian cities, NCRI President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi saluted “the heroic people of Iran” who took to the streets “with ever greater determination to overthrow the regime, chanting ‘freedom’ and ‘death to Khamenei’”. On 17 and 18 February, the streets of Munich were awash with a sea of passionate and enthusiastic supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), who held colorful and inspiring rallies to coincide with the Munich Security Conference to express their unwavering support for the nationwide uprising in Iran, with fervent chants of “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)” echoing through the city streets. They also denounced the decision to invite the son of the deposed and hated dictator to the conference, calling it a grave insult to the millions of Iranians who yearn for freedom, democracy, and human rights. Iran’s nationwide uprising entered its 155th day on 17 February, following an intense night of massive anti-regime protests by people across the country to mark the 40th day of the executions of two protesters, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini.The Resistance Units carried out 44 anti-regime actions to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 anti-monarchy revolution.

In Tehran, Iranian protesters set fire to pro-regime posters, banners, and billboards across the capital. In Mashhad, northeast Iran,

protesters tore down pro-regime propaganda banners and posters in the country’s second-largest city.