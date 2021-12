(STL.News) The parties to the Iran nuclear talks are putting out conflicting messages about whether progress is being made.

The eighth round of negotiations kicked off again on Monday, but statements made a day later agreed on only one thing – movement is needed soon.

But those efforts have been complicated by a five-day military exercise by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, aimed at Israel.

Al Jazeera’s @Dorsa Jabbari reports from Vienna.

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube