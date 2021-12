Iran chief negotiator says nuclear proposals ‘cannot be rejected’

(STL.News) US and European officials at the nuclear talks are accusing Iran of ‘not being serious‘, about salvaging the tattered nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iran’s chief negotiator told Al Jazeera that world powers cannot reject draft proposals it has submitted during discussions in Vienna.

Al Jazeera’s @Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube