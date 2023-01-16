IPOapprovalsofthese5companieswillexpirenextmonth!

Out Of TimeCompanies looking to raise money through initial public offerings (IPOs) are finding it challenging to hit the market amid diminishing investor appetite and uncertain market conditions. In the past six months, 27 companies with IPO plans have allowed their regulatory approvals to lapse. Similarly, 5 companies will see their permission lapse next month. A company must launch its IPO within a year of approval or issuance of observations by the capital markets regulator. After one year, companies will have to refile the prospectus. (Data Source: Prime Database | ET Bureau)