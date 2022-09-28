IPO chart fest

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategists have published a helpful round-up of charts on this year’s US IPO market. TLDR; it’s been dismal. Really dismal.

As we approach the fourth quarter, Goldman’s tally captures only 32 initial public offerings for 2022, which raised a total of $2.5bn. And unless there’s a mini-boom IPOs heading into the end of this year — unlikely given everything else going on right now — we are on track to have the lowest count since the financial crisis.

© Goldman Sachs Research, FactSet



There is a caveat to this statistic, however. Their count excludes Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, the blank-cheque companies that have been a nice growth business for banks in the past several years. They say it’s because the Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in this March to propose new regulations on the sector. Anyway, at least by Goldman’s count, Spac issuance has taken a dive this year too.

In any event, the IPOs that have been sold in the past couple of years have posted subpar performance, to put it mildly:

© Goldman Sachs Research, Bloomberg, FactSet



Even the top quartile of performers in that 2020 to 2022 range lagged behind the Russell 3000 by 14 percentage points, Goldman Sachs found. (And remember, the bank’s work excludes SPACs, which were a relatively large share of the shitcos companies floated in that period.)

Of course, much of these post-IPO moves occurred during a messy and massive investor rotation from growth stocks into value stocks. Perhaps the newly public companies were simply unlucky enough to be high-growth companies just as investors were rotating away from that sector?

Well?.?.?. the “high-growth” part of that argument doesn’t quite hold up, Goldman Sachs found:

© Goldman Sachs, FactSet, Bloomberg



The median company in the 2020-to-2022 IPO cohort saw sales growth decelerate faster (and to an absolute slower pace) than any period since 1995.

This is one chart where it makes perfect sense to exclude SPACs, by the way, since even a successful Spac deal would in theory look odd: a sudden infinity-per-cent increase when it purchases a good company and sales climb from zero to something larger than zero.

Anyway! Fewer than half of the companies that went public between 2020 and 2022 reported a single quarter of positive income in their first two years after going public.

© Goldman Sachs, FactSet, Bloomberg



Even with this poor market performance, slow sales growth and lack of profitability, investors have still been forced to pay up for exposure to these companies. (Until this year most publicly traded companies were expensive, to be fair.)

And IPOs still aren’t really on sale, despite the near-freeze in the market. The median enterprise-value-to-sales ratio of newly IPOed companies have still been higher than the S&P 500 after 10 weeks of trading this year. And while the EV-to-sales premium to the S&P 500 has eroded, it has persisted since 2019.

© Goldman Sachs, FactSet, Bloomberg



Given all of this, there aren’t great prospects for a rebound in IPOs, the Goldman Sachs strategists say. With their emphasis:

Confidence is at record lows and the distribution of outcomes for public equities remains wide given concerns around the Fed and recession, suggesting it is still too early to expect a meaningful uptick in IPOs in the near term. CEO confidence and consumer confidence have plunged reflecting heightened macro uncertainty. Persistently high inflation, the hawkish pivot from the Fed, and growing recession risk catalysed a bear market in the S&P 500. The S&P 500 fell by 24% from peak to trough and remains 23% off its 52-week high. IPO activity typically slows during S&P 500 sell-offs. These macro concerns show no signs of abating in the near term: Inflation exceeded expectations again in the latest CPI print and the Fed delivered another 75bp hike in September. In a soft landing scenario, we expect the S&P 500 will fall to 3600 at year-end, but if investors price a hard-landing scenario the S&P 500 could end the year at 3400 and eventually trough at 3150. The murky outlook means a wider-than-usual distribution of potential outcomes that is likely to constrain IPO activity in the near term.

In fact, they’ve developed a “Barometer” to measure the environment for IPO issuance. They track a handful of indicators of financial conditions and economic confidence, such as S&P 500 valuations, CEO optimism, manufacturing surveys and interest rate movements.

The goal is simply to gauge the market’s “barometric pressure”, or conditions for IPOs, not to make predictions, they say. And while the conditions for a typical IPO would be a reading of around 100, the metric is currently at 16, the lowest since the GFC.

© Goldman Sachs



In other words: Expect more stormy skies.

