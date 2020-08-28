Iowa Man Donavon Oliphant Admits Producing and Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – An Iowa man today admitted to producing and possessing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Donavon Oliphant, 38, of Independence, Iowa, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman to an information charging him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In August 2019 Oliphant produced 11 images and four videos of child sexual abuse. The videos depicted sexual acts involving a pre-pubescent child and an adult male. Oliphant then used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to share these images and videos with an individual located in Gloucester County, New Jersey. When law enforcement accessed Oliphant’s file-sharing account, they found more than 100 videos and 100 images of child sexual abuse.

The sexual exploitation of a minor charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. The possession of child pornography offense carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Oliphant will be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Deputy U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Skahill and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Camden.

