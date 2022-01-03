Iowa Governor to deliver Condition of State Address

Gov. Reynolds to deliver her Condition of the State Address
Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver her annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Iowa PBS will be providing a livestream online, and it can be watched on the Governor’s Facebook Page. Satellite coordinates will be released closer to the address.
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
House Chambers
Iowa State Capitol
Des Moines, IA
6:00 p.m.