Iowa Governor signs bipartisan Biofuels Bill into law

Gov. Reynolds signs bipartisan Biofuels Bill into law at farm in Prairie City

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law HF2128, the Biofuels Bill. This bill was a top priority of hers, which she introduced to the legislature earlier this year and received strong bipartisan support. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to adopt an E15 standard and expands access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel across the state, lowering fuel prices for consumers.

“I’ve never been prouder than I am today to be the Governor of the number one ethanol and biodiesel-producing state in the country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa’s biofuel production powers our economy and fuels the world, and this historic bill sets the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our state’s history. We’re sending a message that can’t be ignored: America’s energy is growing right here in Iowa’s fields.”

HF2128 passed the Iowa House with a final vote of 81-13 and passed the Iowa Senate 42-3. The bill was signed on a family farm south of Prairie City.