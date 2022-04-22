Iowa Governor Reynolds signs several bills into law

Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the following bills into law:
- HF2380 A bill for an act relating to acreage limitations for the production of hemp, and including effective date provisions.
- SF2285 A bill for an act relating to requirements for additional members of a city planning and zoning commission and a board of adjustment when a city extends its zoning jurisdiction.
- SF2197 A bill for an act providing for the establishment of a task force related to special education support for students at nonpublic schools.
- SF2279 A bill for an act regarding electronic submission of bids for public improvement contracts.
- SF2288 A bill for an act relating to life insurance company or association investments in foreign countries other than Canada, and including applicability provisions.
- SF2345 A bill for an act relating to the newborn screening.
- HF2540 A bill for an act relating to the sale of travel insurance.
- HF2167 A bill for an act relating to the definition of autism spectrum disorder for purposes of certain health care coverage, making conforming changes, and including applicability provisions.
- SF2295 A bill for an act relating to statutory corrections which may adjust language to reflect current practices, insert earlier omissions, delete redundancies and inaccuracies, delete temporary language, resolve inconsistencies and conflicts, update ongoing provisions, or remove ambiguities, and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- HF2463 A bill for an act relating to nonsubstantive Code corrections, and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF384 A bill for an act allowing counties to enter into agreements to jointly share a county assessor.
- SF2130 A bill for an act relating to schools that are required to register with the college student aid commission.
- HF2124 A bill for an act relating to airport registration and site approval by the department of transportation.
- HF2341 A bill for an act relating to the transfer of ownership of certain foreign vehicles.
- SF2176 A bill for an act relating to programs within the department of natural resources, including specifications of procedures relating to solid waste disposal and the repeal of the state interagency Missouri river authority and the mercury-free recycling Act.
- SF2232 A bill for an act relating to the sale, lease, or rental of water treatment systems and including effective date and applicability provisions.
- SF2245 A bill for an act providing a personal use exemption from licensing requirements of the Meat and Poultry Inspection Act.
- HF2343 A bill for an act relating to the submission of a groundwater hazard statement.
- HF728 A bill for an act relating to noncompliance with rules adopted by a county sanitarian regarding septic tank pumping.
- SF2296 A bill for an act relating to a peace officer’s search of garbage placed outside of a person’s residence for waste collection in a publicly accessible area.
- HF2367 A bill for an act relating to the Iowa drug policy coordinator and the Iowa drug policy advisory council.
- SF2128 A bill for an act relating to education, including the education of students who are not fully English proficient and the standards applicable to the hiring, developing, and evaluation of community college faculty.
- HF2481 A bill for an act relating to judicial selection, including the nominees to the court of appeals, and the appointments, resignations, and residency requirements of district judges, district associate judges, associate juvenile judges, and associate probate judges.
- HF2436 A bill for an act relating to public safety answering point cost and expense data collected from county joint 911 service boards.
- HF2501 A bill for an act relating to the investment and use of funds in the veterans trust fund.
- SF2267 A bill for an act relating to the establishment of emergency response districts.