Iowa Governor Reynolds signs several bills into law

Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the following bills into law:
- HF2127 A bill for an act relating to payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program.
- HF2202 A bill for an act relating to Medicaid program reporting requirements.
- HF2246 A bill for an act relating to provisional licensing of interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology.
- HF2443 A bill for an act relating to contract enforceability regarding smart contracts and distributed ledger technology.
- HF2222 A bill for an act relating to documents that may be filed pro se by a defendant represented by counsel or an applicant for postconviction relief represented by counsel.
- HF2549 A bill for an act relating to the establishment of a mental health professional loan repayment program within the college student aid commission.
- HF2445 A bill for an act relating to the uniform commercial code by providing for controllable electronic records.
- HF2081 A bill for an act relating to teachers, including the assessments administered to practitioner preparation program admission candidates and to practitioner preparation program students prior to students’ completion of a practitioner preparation program, field experiences, and certain specified licenses for teachers created by the board to educational examiners, and including notice, effective date, and applicability provisions.
- HF2401 A bill for an act relating to the disclosure of specified information in connection with designated online marketplace transactions and including effective date provisions.
- HF2358 A bill for an act relating to the Iowa law enforcement academy.
- HF2468 A bill for an act relating to statutes of limitations on arbitration proceedings and including applicability provisions.
- HF2420 A bill for an act relating to the newborn safe haven act.
- HF2517 A bill for an act relating to the reversion of moneys appropriated for a governance and funding of levee districts study, and including effective date provisions.
- SF2373 A bill for an act relating to the enforcement of the lake Manawa and Waubonsie state park user fee pilot programs, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
- HF2080 A bill for an act relating to school districts that share operational functions, including operational functions in the areas of school resource officer, superintendent management, and special education director, and including effective date and applicability provisions.
- HF2165 A bill for an act modifying provisions relating to eligibility for scholarships under the future ready Iowa skilled workforce last-dollar scholarship program.
- HF2169 A bill for an act relating to the practices of pharmacy and nursing and the administration of immunizations and vaccinations, and the licensure of nonresident pharmacies.
- HF2147 A bill for an act making an appropriation to support efforts relating to the U.S.S. Iowa and including effective date provisions.
- HF2573 A bill for an act creating funds relating to the abatement of and response to opioid use, allowing school districts to obtain opioid antagonist prescriptions, and making an appropriation.
- HF2130 A bill for an act relating to registered all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles, and making penalties applicable.
- HF2384 A bill for an act relating to pharmacy benefits managers, pharmacies, and prescription drug benefits, and including effective date and applicability provisions.