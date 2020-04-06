Iowa Governor Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional closures

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) Today, Iowa Governor Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The proclamation also calls on law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of these mitigation efforts. Gov. Reynolds discussed the new proclamation at her 11:00 a.m. press conference.

To encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts, the proclamation orders additional closures effective at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7th until Thursday, April 30th:

Malls

Tobacco or vaping stores

Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores

Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks

Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos

Race tracks and speedway

Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks

Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers

Campgrounds

In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.

The following establishments and behaviors that are already prohibited:

Mass gatherings as outlined in the proclamation below

Restaurants and bars limited to carry out

Fitness centers

Swimming pools

Salons: All salons, including all establishments providing the services of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring, all as defined in Iowa Code § 157.1, shall continue to be closed

Medical spas

Barbershops

Tattoo establishments

Tanning facilities

Massage therapy establishments

Theaters: All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown shall continue to be closed

Casinos and gaming facilities:

Other nonessential retail establishments outlined in the proclamation: Bookstores; clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores shall continue to be closed. These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curb-side pick-up. This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods

Senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities: All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are hereby closed

Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers

Livestock auctions of food animals with more than 25 people and all other auctions with more than 10 people are prohibited

The full text of the proclamation can be read below and viewed online:

