Iowa Governor Reynolds signs final three bills into law

Gov. Reynolds signs final three bills into law from 2022 legislative session
Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Governor Kim Reynolds signed the following three bills into law:
- HF2581 A bill for an act providing for programs and regulations administered and enforced by the department of agriculture and land stewardship, providing fees, providing penalties, and making penalties applicable.
- HF2470 A bill for an act adopting and implementing the recommendations of the artisanal butchery task force.
- HF2589 A bill for an act relating to state and local finances by making appropriations, providing for legal and regulatory responsibilities, providing for other properly related matters, providing penalties, making penalties applicable, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.