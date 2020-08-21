Iowa Governor Reynolds appoints Shayne Mayer as District Court Judge

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Shayne Mayer as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3A.

Mayer, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, currently serves as the Lyon County Attorney and as the President of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. She previously engaged in the private practice of law in Iowa and South Dakota. She received her undergraduate degree from Briar Cliff University and her law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Mayer fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Don Courtney. Judicial Election District 3A includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties.