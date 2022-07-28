Iowa Governor Reynolds Announces Appointments

Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions
Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
Bioscience Development Board
Rebecca Fusselman, Story
Board of Chiropractic
Jennifer Rasmussen, Black Hawk
Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy
Jeramy Kuhn, Dallas
Board of Social Work
Tony Raymer, Polk
Commission on the Status of African Americans
Jonathan Whitfield, Polk
Public Employment Relations Board
Erik Helland, Polk
Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board
Susan Clark, Polk
Real Estate Commission
John Sweeney, Allamakee
The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:
Advisory Council on Brain Injuries
Ashley Smith, Iowa
Brenda Easter, Warren
Danielle Brazant,Linn
Chad Lang, Mills
Eric Leitsch, Des Moines
James Torner, Johnson
Capitol Planning Commission
Annette Renaud, Polk
City Finance Committee
Steve Gerdes, Polk
Daryl Ten Pas, Sioux
Tim Stiles, Polk
Lisa Fraiser, Jasper
Carrie Kruse, Polk
Dawn Meyer, Carroll
College Student Aid Commission
Barbara Sloniker, Woodbury
Emily Stork, Polk
Council on Agricultural Education
Brad Kinsinger, Black Hawk
District 5C Judicial Nomination Commission
Sandra Conlin, Polk
Fire Service and Emergency Response Council
Yolunda Koch, Cedar
Raymond Reynolds, Warren
Human Rights Board
Michael Sullivan, Story
iJAG
Jon Couture, Polk
Interstate Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children
Martha Kester, Polk
Iowa Arts Council
Suzanne Conquest, Iowa
Jaron Rosien, Washington
Akwi Nji, Linn
Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service
Daniel Cataldi, Polk
AJ Lyman, Page
Iowa Council for Early ACCESS
Julie Allison, Marshall
McKaylee Heuton, Carroll
Donal Welch, Union
Ryan Tomlinson, Story
Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council
Eric Evans, Marshall
Alecia Balduf, Cerro Gordo
George Thompson, Polk
Rob Roozeboom, O’Brien
Catherine Hedderich, Polk
Brady Werger, Mills
Matt (MJ) Conaway, Warren
Hugh Kelly, Keokuk
Michael Hoenig, Scott
Kevin Harris, Polk
Iowa Energy Center Board
Matt Washburn, Plymouth
Craig Just, Johnson
Scott Stokes, Emmet
Iowa Public Broadcasting Board
Jason Giles, Dallas
Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Systems Board
Jason Schluttenhofer, Wright
David Ness, Polk
Juvenile Justice Advisory Council
Chad Jensen, Polk
Stephanie Hernandez, Scott
Andrew Allen, Story
Jeralyn Westercamp, Linn
Medical Assistance Advisory Council
Dee Sandquist, Jefferson
Amy Shriver, Dallas
Medical Cannabidiol Board
Mohamad Mokadem, Johnson
Robert Shreck, Polk
Nonpublic School Advisory Committee
Josua Bowar, Sioux
Patricia Lansink, Ida
Brian L’Heureux, Black Hawk
Donna Bishop, Polk
Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
Sue Burrack, Fayette
Kendra Crooks, Chickasaw
Northwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Tyler Hahn, Cherokee
Beth Bunkers, Sioux
Organic Advisory Council
Roger Lansink, Sac
Ed Hershberger, Washington
Emily Peters, Cerro Gordo
South Central Regional STEM Advisory Board
Scott Schultz, Polk
Sherry Ford, Mills
Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
John Maxwell, Scott
Corey Rogers, Johnson
Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Stephanie Lane, Union
Terry Torneten, Shelby
Deb Sprecker, Harrison
Jane Chaillie, Decatur
State Board of Health
Nick Ryan, Dallas
Leone Junck, Boone
George Kovach, Scott
Ann McBride, Van Buren
Samantha Rozeboom, Lyon
State Building Code Advisory Council
Emily Rice, Polk
John Steil, Fayette
State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees
Cecelia Rokusek, Linn
Terrence Lindell, Bremer
Lori Witt, Marion
Terrace Hill Commission
Julie Stewart, Polk
Vocational Rehabilitation Council
Margee Woywood, Dubuque