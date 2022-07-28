Iowa Governor Reynolds Announces Appointments

Politics

July 28, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions

Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:

Bioscience Development Board
Rebecca Fusselman, Story

Board of Chiropractic
Jennifer Rasmussen, Black Hawk

Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy
Jeramy Kuhn, Dallas

Board of Social Work
Tony Raymer, Polk

Commission on the Status of African Americans
Jonathan Whitfield, Polk

Public Employment Relations Board
Erik Helland, Polk

Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board
Susan Clark, Polk

Real Estate Commission
John Sweeney, Allamakee

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:

Advisory Council on Brain Injuries
Ashley Smith, Iowa
Brenda Easter, Warren
Danielle Brazant,Linn
Chad Lang, Mills
Eric Leitsch, Des Moines
James Torner, Johnson

Capitol Planning Commission
Annette Renaud, Polk

City Finance Committee
Steve Gerdes, Polk
Daryl Ten Pas, Sioux
Tim Stiles, Polk
Lisa Fraiser, Jasper
Carrie Kruse, Polk
Dawn Meyer, Carroll

College Student Aid Commission
Barbara Sloniker, Woodbury
Emily Stork, Polk

Council on Agricultural Education
Brad Kinsinger, Black Hawk

District 5C Judicial Nomination Commission
Sandra Conlin, Polk

Fire Service and Emergency Response Council
Yolunda Koch, Cedar
Raymond Reynolds, Warren

Human Rights Board
Michael Sullivan, Story

iJAG
Jon Couture, Polk

Interstate Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children
Martha Kester, Polk

Iowa Arts Council
Suzanne Conquest, Iowa
Jaron Rosien, Washington
Akwi Nji, Linn

Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service
Daniel Cataldi, Polk
AJ Lyman, Page

Iowa Council for Early ACCESS
Julie Allison, Marshall
McKaylee Heuton, Carroll
Donal Welch, Union
Ryan Tomlinson, Story

Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council
Eric Evans, Marshall
Alecia Balduf, Cerro Gordo
George Thompson, Polk
Rob Roozeboom, O’Brien
Catherine Hedderich, Polk
Brady Werger, Mills
Matt (MJ) Conaway, Warren
Hugh Kelly, Keokuk
Michael Hoenig, Scott
Kevin Harris, Polk

Iowa Energy Center Board
Matt Washburn, Plymouth
Craig Just, Johnson
Scott Stokes, Emmet

Iowa Public Broadcasting Board
Jason Giles, Dallas

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Systems Board
Jason Schluttenhofer, Wright
David Ness, Polk

Juvenile Justice Advisory Council
Chad Jensen, Polk
Stephanie Hernandez, Scott
Andrew Allen, Story
Jeralyn Westercamp, Linn

Medical Assistance Advisory Council
Dee Sandquist, Jefferson
Amy Shriver, Dallas

Medical Cannabidiol Board
Mohamad Mokadem, Johnson
Robert Shreck, Polk

Nonpublic School Advisory Committee
Josua Bowar, Sioux
Patricia Lansink, Ida
Brian L’Heureux, Black Hawk
Donna Bishop, Polk

Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
Sue Burrack, Fayette
Kendra Crooks, Chickasaw

Northwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Tyler Hahn, Cherokee
Beth Bunkers, Sioux

Organic Advisory Council
Roger Lansink, Sac
Ed Hershberger, Washington
Emily Peters, Cerro Gordo

South Central Regional STEM Advisory Board
Scott Schultz, Polk
Sherry Ford, Mills

Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
John Maxwell, Scott
Corey Rogers, Johnson

Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Stephanie Lane, Union
Terry Torneten, Shelby
Deb Sprecker, Harrison
Jane Chaillie, Decatur

State Board of Health
Nick Ryan, Dallas
Leone Junck, Boone
George Kovach, Scott
Ann McBride, Van Buren
Samantha Rozeboom, Lyon

State Building Code Advisory Council
Emily Rice, Polk
John Steil, Fayette

State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees
Cecelia Rokusek, Linn
Terrence Lindell, Bremer
Lori Witt, Marion

Terrace Hill Commission
Julie Stewart, Polk

Vocational Rehabilitation Council
Margee Woywood, Dubuque