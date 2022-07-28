Iowa Governor Reynolds Announces Appointments

Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions

Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:

Bioscience Development Board

Rebecca Fusselman, Story

Board of Chiropractic

Jennifer Rasmussen, Black Hawk

Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy

Jeramy Kuhn, Dallas

Board of Social Work

Tony Raymer, Polk

Commission on the Status of African Americans

Jonathan Whitfield, Polk

Public Employment Relations Board

Erik Helland, Polk

Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board

Susan Clark, Polk

Real Estate Commission

John Sweeney, Allamakee

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:

Advisory Council on Brain Injuries

Ashley Smith, Iowa

Brenda Easter, Warren

Danielle Brazant,Linn

Chad Lang, Mills

Eric Leitsch, Des Moines

James Torner, Johnson

Capitol Planning Commission

Annette Renaud, Polk

City Finance Committee

Steve Gerdes, Polk

Daryl Ten Pas, Sioux

Tim Stiles, Polk

Lisa Fraiser, Jasper

Carrie Kruse, Polk

Dawn Meyer, Carroll

College Student Aid Commission

Barbara Sloniker, Woodbury

Emily Stork, Polk

Council on Agricultural Education

Brad Kinsinger, Black Hawk

District 5C Judicial Nomination Commission

Sandra Conlin, Polk

Fire Service and Emergency Response Council

Yolunda Koch, Cedar

Raymond Reynolds, Warren

Human Rights Board

Michael Sullivan, Story

iJAG

Jon Couture, Polk

Interstate Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

Martha Kester, Polk

Iowa Arts Council

Suzanne Conquest, Iowa

Jaron Rosien, Washington

Akwi Nji, Linn

Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service

Daniel Cataldi, Polk

AJ Lyman, Page

Iowa Council for Early ACCESS

Julie Allison, Marshall

McKaylee Heuton, Carroll

Donal Welch, Union

Ryan Tomlinson, Story

Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council

Eric Evans, Marshall

Alecia Balduf, Cerro Gordo

George Thompson, Polk

Rob Roozeboom, O’Brien

Catherine Hedderich, Polk

Brady Werger, Mills

Matt (MJ) Conaway, Warren

Hugh Kelly, Keokuk

Michael Hoenig, Scott

Kevin Harris, Polk

Iowa Energy Center Board

Matt Washburn, Plymouth

Craig Just, Johnson

Scott Stokes, Emmet

Iowa Public Broadcasting Board

Jason Giles, Dallas

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Systems Board

Jason Schluttenhofer, Wright

David Ness, Polk

Juvenile Justice Advisory Council

Chad Jensen, Polk

Stephanie Hernandez, Scott

Andrew Allen, Story

Jeralyn Westercamp, Linn

Medical Assistance Advisory Council

Dee Sandquist, Jefferson

Amy Shriver, Dallas

Medical Cannabidiol Board

Mohamad Mokadem, Johnson

Robert Shreck, Polk

Nonpublic School Advisory Committee

Josua Bowar, Sioux

Patricia Lansink, Ida

Brian L’Heureux, Black Hawk

Donna Bishop, Polk

Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board

Sue Burrack, Fayette

Kendra Crooks, Chickasaw

Northwest Regional STEM Advisory Board

Tyler Hahn, Cherokee

Beth Bunkers, Sioux

Organic Advisory Council

Roger Lansink, Sac

Ed Hershberger, Washington

Emily Peters, Cerro Gordo

South Central Regional STEM Advisory Board

Scott Schultz, Polk

Sherry Ford, Mills

Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board

John Maxwell, Scott

Corey Rogers, Johnson

Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board

Stephanie Lane, Union

Terry Torneten, Shelby

Deb Sprecker, Harrison

Jane Chaillie, Decatur

State Board of Health

Nick Ryan, Dallas

Leone Junck, Boone

George Kovach, Scott

Ann McBride, Van Buren

Samantha Rozeboom, Lyon

State Building Code Advisory Council

Emily Rice, Polk

John Steil, Fayette

State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees

Cecelia Rokusek, Linn

Terrence Lindell, Bremer

Lori Witt, Marion

Terrace Hill Commission

Julie Stewart, Polk

Vocational Rehabilitation Council

Margee Woywood, Dubuque