Politics

Iowa Governor on shooting at Maquoketa Caves Park

July 22, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Reynolds issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives.  As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.  We ask Iowans to do the same.”