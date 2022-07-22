Iowa Governor on shooting at Maquoketa Caves Park

Gov. Reynolds issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”