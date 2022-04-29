Iowa Governor letter to EPA for Midwest E15 solution

Gov. Reynolds leads Bipartisan, Multi-Governor letter to EPA for permanent Midwest E15 solution

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds and seven other Midwest Governors sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan formally requesting a permanent Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver that will allow each state to continue selling E15 year-round without restriction. The federal Clean Air Act gives governors the specific authority to make this formal request. Combined, these 8 states make up over 10% of U.S. gasoline sales. The Governors’ letter can be found here.

“This letter sends the clear message that renewable fuels are the immediate solution to high gas prices, lower emissions, and restoring our energy independence, and we are proud to stand up and take this historic action,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As the Governor of the top renewable fuel-producing state, I am proud to again lead a letter with my colleagues to ensure that consumers will have unrestricted and permanent access to less expensive, homegrown E15.”

Last November, Gov. Reynolds and six other Midwest Governors sent a letter to the EPA administrator asking for immediate guidance to pursue a permanent waiver. Included in today’s letter is data requested by the EPA to help support their decision-making process and the formal request for a permanent waiver for year-round sales of E15 in perpetuity. The EPA’s decision last week to suspend restrictions of summer sales of E15 is temporary and only applies to the 2022 summer driving season.

The governors that signed onto the letter include: Kim Reynolds, Iowa; Pete Ricketts, Nebraska; JB Pritzker, Illinois; Laura Kelly, Kansas; Tim Walz, Minnesota; Doug Burgum, North Dakota; Kristi Noem, South Dakota; Tony Evers, Wisconsin.