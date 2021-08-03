Iowa Governor: House District 37 Special Election Date

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation today to officially set a special election date in Iowa House District 37 for Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Iowa law requires a special election to be called within five days following a vacancy in the Iowa legislature.

The proclamation follows the passing of Iowa House of Representative John Landon.

The proclamation setting the date of the special election can be found online here and reads as follows:

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS,the Office of State Representative for the Thirty-Seventh (37th) State Representative District of the Iowa General Assembly, as defined by section 41.1(37) of the 2021 Iowa Code, has become vacant by reason of the death of Iowa State Representative John Landon on July 29, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, by virtue of the authority vested in me by law, do hereby proclaim and direct that a special election to fill said vacancy shall be held within said District on:

TUESDAY, THE FOURTEENTH (14TH) DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021, A.D.

WHEREFORE, all electors within the Thirty-Seventh (37th) State Representative District will take due notice and the County Commissioner of Elections of Polk County shall give official notice as provided in section 39.6 of the Iowa Code.