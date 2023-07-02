Iowa Governor – Disaster Proclamation – Ringgold County

Iowa Governor Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation for Ringgold County in Response to Severe Weather That Occurred on June 29, 2023

(STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Ringgold County in response to severe weather that occurred on June 29. The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at? https://homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs. Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate services and resources to address disaster-related unmet needs, build a recovery plan, and access available resources. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. To sign up for the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, contact your local Community Action Agency: https://iowacommunityaction.org/find-an-agency/.

As part of the new organizational structure for state government, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is the administering agency for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program (formerly known as the Disaster Case Management Program). Previously, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services administered these programs.

SOURCE: Iowa Governor