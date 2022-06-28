Iowa Governor awards $2.45M Apprenticeship Grant Program

Gov. Reynolds announces $2.45M in awards for Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program

Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program.

This program, based on the Nursing/Patient Care program at the Career Academy of Pella, follows an innovative learning model that introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital. This announcement includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.

“In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Not only will this registered apprenticeship program combine the best available technology with hands-on experiences for high school students, but it will create long-term pathways that help keep career-ready young Iowans in our state.”

“Solving the needs of our health care workforce remains paramount, and this unique program will help move the needle in terms of keeping our state competitive and talent-ready,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “I applaud today’s grant awardees and look forward to the great work they will do to support the career paths of young Iowans.”

These grants will serve 22 school districts, 16 of which this is their first-ever registered apprenticeship program within their school, and fund 450 apprentices.

For more information on the awardees and related registered apprenticeship programs, visit earnandlearniowa.gov/funding. Funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.