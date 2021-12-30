Iowa Governor Appoints Derek Johnson as Judge

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Derek Johnson as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 2B.

Johnson, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B. He previously worked in private practice and has served as the Humboldt County Attorney. Johnson received his bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.

Johnson fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Gina Badding to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Judicial Election District 2B includes Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.