Iowa Governor appoints David May to Supreme Court

Gov. Reynolds appoints David May to the Supreme Court

Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of David May as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

May, of Polk City, received his law degree from Drake University Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He has been serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019. Judge May also served as a district judge in the Fifth Judicial District.

“David May is a an exceptional judge with a considerable amount of experience which will make him a great addition to the Iowa Supreme Court,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Judge May has earned a reputation as a gifted legal mind, has proven that he’s firmly committed to the rule of law, and approaches the law fairly and impartially.”

Judge May is the governor’s fifth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. He fills the vacancy that arose because of the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.