Iowa Governor announces efforts to support Ukraine

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) The State of Iowa has announced new measures to further demonstrate its solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.

Governor Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to remove any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list. On or before March 1, 2022, all delisted products will be posted on the ABD website.

Iowa is one of 17 states that controls the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level. Under Iowa law, ABD has the authority to determine the brands of alcoholic liquor products available for sale to retailers. Alcoholic liquor is sold by ABD to off-premises retailers who then sell the products directly to consumers or to on-premises retailers, such as bars and restaurants.

Governor Reynolds has also called for Iowa Sister States to end Iowa’s sister state relationship with Stavrapol Krai, Russia and provide recommendations for enhancing its sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.