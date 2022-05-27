Iowa flags at half-staff to honor two Navy heroes

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor two Navy heroes including a former prisoner of war and one fallen at Pearl Harbor

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to honor Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, a former prisoner of war in North Vietnam, and Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids who was killed while serving at Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Former Commander and prisoner of war, 82-year-old Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, and native of Earlham, passed away on May 21, 2022. Spencer was an American prisoner of war for nearly seven years after being shot down on a reconnaissance escort mission over North Vietnam in 1966. After he was released, Spencer continued his service in the Navy at the Pentagon and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He was awarded numerous military honors and will be buried with full military honors including a flyover.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Services

Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines

10:00 a.m.

Burial – Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel

Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids was 19-years-old when he was killed on the USS Oklahoma in the attack at Pearl Harbor during World War II. 429 crewman including Breedlove were killed on the battleship. He was accounted for in March of 2021, but his family only recently received a full briefing on his identification. Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and others have been using advanced technology to identify remains.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Burial

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

(Also known as the Punchbowl)

Honolulu, Hawaii

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.