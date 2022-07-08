Iowa flags at half-staff in honor of John Williams

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Coralville Police Sergeant John Williams

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Monday, July 11, from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department who died as a result of a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Williams’ funeral is being held at Grace Community Church in North Liberty on Monday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Sgt. Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I’m confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are a greater because of the countless lives touched through Sgt. Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.