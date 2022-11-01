Iowa egg facility reports bird flu outbreak that will require killing 1.1 million hens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wright County, Iowa, reported its first bird flu case this year, hitting a commercial egg-laying facility that will result in 1.1 million chickens being destroyed to contain the highly contagious and deadly virus, the Iowa Department of Agriculture reported Monday.

It’s the second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza this fall, likely sparked by millions of migrating birds that can carry the deadly virus. Earlier this month, officials reported a positive test in a Dallas County backyard flock with 48 birds. It was the first reported outbreak in Iowa since May 2.

Avian influenza continues “to be a significant threat across the country,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in a statement. “We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks,” working closely with producers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus,” Naig said.

State and federal agencies have said none of the birds nor any poultry products from flocks where avian influenza is detected will reach U.S. food supplies. No human cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been detected in the United States.

Wild birds can carry avian influenza without appearing sick. The virus can spread to domestic flocks from the birds’ droppings.

With outbreaks this spring, Iowa poultry producers have been forced to destroy about 13.4 million birds to control avian influenza, USDA data shows. Iowa is the nation’s largest egg producer and seventh-largest turkey producer.

