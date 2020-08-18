Iowa DNR News: Public’s assistance needed in boat crash on Mississippi River

LECLAIRE, Iowa (STL.News) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance with any information related to a serious crash that happened around 7:00p.m. Sunday, August 16 on the Mississippi River at LeClaire.

Law enforcement investigators are asking for anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash between a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot Bayliner runabout boat to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so.

Further information about the crash will be released this week.